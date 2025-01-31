Russia to develop EAEU integration for solving transborder issues — minister

ALMATY, January 31. /TASS/. Russia intends to develop integration projects for cooperation between agencies with other EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union) members for easing the solution of transborder issues related to logistics, delivery and transport, Russia’s Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Minister Maksut Shadayev said.

"Integration projects, everything concerning cooperation between agencies for easing transborder issues related to delivery, logistics, transport," he told reporters on the sidelines of the Digital Almaty 2025 forum when asked about plans for development of key projects in the EAEU framework.

Technological developments, artificial intelligence, satellites and cybersecurity are also being discussed, the minister added.