Trump’s memecoin can be used to buy branded merchandise — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, January 29. /TASS/. Websites selling US President Donald Trump's branded goods have started accepting $TRUMP memecoin as payment, Bloomberg reported.

According to Bloomberg, several websites with branded merchandise, including perfume, watches, and shoes, have introduced payment in memecoin to ensure the growth of demand for the $TRUMP cryptocurrency. At the same time, the strong exposure of these assets to price fluctuations prevents them from being used as a means of payment, the agency noted.

On January 18, Trump announced the launch of his $TRUMP cryptocurrency. In one day, the trading volume of the memecoin exceeded $11 bln. Then Trump's wife Melania announced the launch of her coin $MELANIA. Bloomberg believes that the launch of tokens by Trump and his wife is causing reputational damage to the crypto industry.