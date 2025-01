MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Avtovaz may launch a new brand for commercial vehicles, President of the Russian automaker Maxim Sokolov said at a press conference.

"We plan, probably even under a new brand, to manufacture our new versions of commercial vehicles," Sokolov informed.

Avtovaz now sees a successful example of brand diversity in the Chinese market, the chief executive noted. The automaker plans to follow this trend.