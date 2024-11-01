Trade turnover between Russia, Belarus up 6% in 8M — minister

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and Belarus rose by 6% in the first eight months of this year to 2.9 trillion rubles ($29.5 bln), Russia’s Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov said following a joint meeting of the Russian Economic Development Ministry and the Belarusian Economy Ministry.

"Trade is the basis of the Russian-Belarusian cooperation. The countries hit an all-time high in mutual trade last year. Trade turnover rose by 5% to 3.9 trillion rubles. In the first eight months of this year growth totaled 6% to 2.9 trillion rubles," Reshetnikov was quoted as saying by the ministry’s press service.

Russia’s small business is joining the chains of supplies of major Belarusian producers, replacing foreign comparables, he noted.