Discord messenger remains blocked in Russia — watchdog

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Service Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technologies and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) denies lifting of restrictions from the Discord messenger in Russia, the regulator’s press service told TASS.

Reports of users appeared earlier in the Internet that the Discord platform became accessible in Russia again.

"The access to the Discord is being restricted in the territory of Russia. No grounds are in place to unblock the service. We recommend mass media, bloggers and other Internet resources not to publish unreliable information," the press service informed.

The regulator blocked the Discord platform in Russia earlier for violation of laws.

No plans are in place to block the Steam platform, the regulator informed. "No restrictive measures are being planned at the moment in respect of the Steam service," the press service added.