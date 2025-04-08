Russia’s fish exports in 2024 surpass 1.9 mln tons worth $4.9 bln

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. In 2024, Russia’s fish product exports surpassed 1.9 mln tons in physical volume, valued at $4.9 bln, head of the Federal Agency for Fisheries (Rosrybolovstvo) Ilya Shestakov said during an expanded meeting of the agency’s board.

"According to data from the Federal Customs Service and Rosstat, exports of fish, fish products, and seafood in 2024 amounted to over 1.9 mln tons, worth $4.9 bln. This is lower than the 2023 level," Shestakov stated.

Despite the anti-Russian sanctions, Shestakov noted that the geography of Russia’s fish product exports continued to expand.

At the same time, according to the Federal Customs Service of Russia, imports of fish, fish products, and seafood in 2024 rose by 4.6% compared to 2023, totaling 686,000 tons, valued at approximately $3 bln, Shestakov reported.

Moreover, Russia’s self-sufficiency in fish products reached 138.4% in 2024, with per capita consumption rising to approximately 23.5 kg per person per year, according to Shestakov.

In 2024, Russia’s catch of aquatic biological resources exceeded 4.9 mln tons, according to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev. "Last year was quite challenging for the entire industry due to objective factors, primarily cyclical issues. The results of the salmon season lowered our overall catch figures. However, despite this, the total catch of aquatic biological resources exceeded 4.9 mln tons," Patrushev said.

In 2023, Russia achieved the highest catch of aquatic biological resources in 30 years, reaching 5.3 mln tons. The 2025 catch is expected to be around 5 mln tons.