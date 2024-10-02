OPEC+ notes high level of compliance with agreement in August, September — Novak

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The high level of compliance with the OPEC+ agreement in August and September was noted at the meeting of the monitoring committee, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview aired by the Rossiya-24 TV news channel.

"The monitoring committee focused on several issues. First is compliance with OPEC+ agreements for August and for September. The high level of compliance with voluntary adjustment obligations assumed by countries, on quotas introduced was noted," he said.

Countries that reported overproduction in the past, submitted their output compensation schedules, Novak added.

OPEC said earlier on Wednesday that Iraq, Kazakhstan and Russia confirmed at the meeting of the OPEC+ Ministerial Monitoring Committee, that they had achieved full conformity and compensation according to the schedules submitted for September.