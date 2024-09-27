Congo plans to come to terms with Lukoil on projects in six months — minister

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. The government of Congo is discussing with Lukoil an opportunity for participation of the Russian companies in new oil and gas projects in the country and plans to reach an agreement on one or two of them during six months, Minister of Hydrocarbons Bruno Jean-Richard Itoua told reporters.

This refers to offshore projects and Lukoil is interested in becoming their operator, the minister said.

"We have 5 - 7 opportunities we're working on and I hope that in the next six months we will be able to conclude one or two," Itoua said on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week.

Development of discovered fields is mainly discussed, with production already underway on some of them, he added.

