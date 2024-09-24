Russian budget deficit expected at 0.5% of GDP in 2025 — PM

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Russia’s federal budget for 2025-2027 will be executed with deficit, which is expected at the level of half a percent of GDP in 2025, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a government meeting.

"Federal budget execution is expected with deficit all three years. In 2025, [deficit is expected - TASS] at the level of half a percent of GDP," he said.

Revenues of the Russian federal budget will grow by 12% next year to 40.296 trillion rubles ($433 bln) while budget expenditures will go up to 41.47 trillion rubles ($445 bln), Mishustin added.