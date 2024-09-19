Russian stocks down 0.19% as Thursday trading opens

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went down as Thursday trading opened on Moscow Exchange as the MOEX Index lost 0.19% to 2,746.41 points, while the RTS Index fell by 0.19% to 943.79 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble gained 0.15 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 13 rubles.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT) the MOEX was down by 0.18% at 2,746.91 points, the RTS was down by 0.17% at 943.96 points while the yuan exchange rate was up by 10.65 kopecks at 13.105 rubles.

On June 13, the Moscow Exchange suspended trading in the dollar and euro after the US Treasury imposed sanctions against it and the National Clearing Center, part of the Moscow Exchange group. The regulator uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading to determine the dollar and euro exchange rates to the ruble.