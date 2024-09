Gas reserves in European UGS facilities exceed 93.4%

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Gas reserves in European underground gas storage (UGS) facilities have stabilized at around 93.4%. Gas pumping into European UGS facilities amounted to 95 mln cubic meters on September 17, according to data provided by Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE). Meanwhile withdrawal equaled 91 mln cubic meters.

European UGS facilities are currently 93.41% full (5.47 percentage points higher than the average as of this date in the past five years), with around 103.52 bln cubic meters of gas stored in them.

Total LNG supplies from terminals to Europe’s gas transport system in August hit the lowest level since October 2021, though they have returned to growth in September. Facilities for regasification of liquefied gas and its further pumping into Europe’s pipelines are loaded by 39% of their capacity now. The gas purchase price averaged $437 per 1,000 cubic meters in Europe in August and around $412 in September.