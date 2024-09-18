Belarus and Russia to determine details of new gas contract in 2025 — Energy Minister

TYUMEN, September 18. /TASS/. Belarus and Russia plan to determine the parameters of a further gas supply contract, including the price, during 2025, Belarusian Energy Minister Alexey Kushnarenko told reporters on the sidelines of the TNF industrial and energy forum.

When asked when a contract with Russia for gas supplies after 2025 might be signed he said: "We have a consultation period on this matter. We are already entering them. Our task is to define a pricing policy for the subsequent period during 2025. We can decide during 2025."

In February 2023, Gazprom and Gazpromtransgaz Belarus extended contracts for gas supplies to Belarus for 2023-2025 and its transportation through the republic in 2023. The estimated cost of gas supplied in 2023-2025 was estimated at 200 billion rubles ($2.1 bln) annually (in 2022 - $2.44 billion).

In early February, the Ambassador of Belarus to Russia Dmitry Krutoy announced that Minsk and Moscow plan to reduce the cost of Russian natural gas for the Belarusian market after 2026. In April, the head of Gazprom Alexey Miller and Krutoy discussed the supply of Russian gas to Belarus.

About the forum

The TNF Industrial and Energy Forum is underway from September 16 to 19 in Tyumen. The TNF Expo exhibition will be open on all days of the forum, it will be located on an area of more than 4,000 square meters. It will be attended by the largest oil and gas corporations, technology, IT and financial companies. About 1,000 companies and more than 12,000 people will take part in the forum itself this year, more than 100 events will be held as part of the business program, including the plenary session "Technological sustainability: development strategy".