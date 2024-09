MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. The MOEX index increased by 0.14% to 2,675.16 points and the RTS index added 0.14% and reached 924.94 points on Wednesday.

By 10:04 Moscow time, the MOEX index increased by 0.61% to 2,687.58 points and the RTS index added 0.61% and reached 929.23 points.

At the same time, the yuan increased by 6.1 kopecks to 12.74 rubles.