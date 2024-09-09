Trade between Russia and Vietnam may reach about $15 bln by 2030 — lower house speaker

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and Vietnam may reach about $15 billion by 2030, Speaker of the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian legislative assembly, Vyacheslav Volodin said.

"We are discussing the possibility of reaching a trade turnover of about $15 billion by 2030," he said during the third meeting of the Interparliamentary Commission on Cooperation between the State Duma and the National Assembly of Vietnam. His words are quoted by the website of the State Duma.

It is noted that the meeting was opened by the head of the Vietnamese parliament Tran Thanh Manh together with Volodin.

Volodin stressed that the format of the interparliamentary commission has proven its effectiveness.

"We need to create a legal framework for the development of economic contacts, cooperation in strategic areas. We must analyze the agreements that were previously signed, the agreements reached, in order to formulate a position within the framework of parliamentary control," he added.

The State Duma Chairman also drew attention to the active development of tourism. "This once again underlines the interest of Vietnam towards Russia and from our side in relation to Vietnam. Our tourists have begun to choose [trips to] Vietnam more often. We hope that this year we will reach quantitative indicators greater than last year. But for this we need to work and create conditions," Volodin said.