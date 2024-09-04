Aeroflot Board of Directors to approve revised strategy by year-end, CEO says

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. The Aeroflot Board of Directors may approve the updated strategy until 2030 by the end of this year, CEO of the Russian flag carrier Sergey Alexandrovsky told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"The revised development strategy is currently at the stage of preparation and updating. The Board of Directors can approve by the end of this year. Nothing changes fundamentally from the standpoint of development vectors of the Aeroflot Group. Only figures and our plans will be updated. In other words, we see we can deliver a better result relatively to what we prepared in 2022," he said.