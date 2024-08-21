Russian market provided with fuel — energy ministry

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. The Russian market is provided with fuel and inventories ticked up a little bit, the Ministry of Energy told TASS.

"The domestic market is provided with supplies; sufficient engine fuel inventories were formed on the verge of the fall season. They stood at 2.05 mln metric tons for motor gasoline and 3.45 mln metric tons for diesel fuel. We expect retail prices of engine fuel will remain as of the year-end at the level close to accumulated inflation," the ministry informed.

The ban on motor gasoline exports was renewed since August 1 until the end of the year for further saturation of the domestic market, the ministry added.