Yalta Forum to be held in Moscow in October

SIMFEROPOL, August 4. /TASS/. The Yalta International Economic Forum will be held in Moscow for the second time and will discuss issues of expanding economic cooperation with countries of Africa, Asia, and Latin America, Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Crimea - Permanent Representative of the Republic of Crimea under the Russian President Georgy Muradov told TASS.

Earlier in March, Muradov told TASS that the Yalta International Economic Forum could be held in Crimea if the situation allowed it.

"This year, due to the continuing difficult situation related to the special military operation, we plan to hold the Yalta International Economic Forum in last year's format. The forum is tentatively scheduled to be held in Moscow in October," Muradov said.

According to him, the agenda of the forum will include issues of strengthening cooperation within the International Association of Friends of Crimea (IAFC) and expansion of economic cooperation with the countries of the world majority - primarily, the countries of Africa and Asia.