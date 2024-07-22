Hungary, Slovakia request consultations with Ukraine due to halted oil transit

BRUSSELS, July 22. /TASS/. Budapest and Bratislava requested consultations with Kiev with the mediation of the European Commission due to suspension of Russian oil transit through Ukraine, Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

"I spoke with the Ukrainian foreign minister yesterday, he said they allow every oil transfer through, but it's not true. The Commission has three days to execute our request, after which we will bring the issue to court," Szijjarto said, cited by Reuters.

Ukraine halted transit of oil of Russia’s Lukoil to Hungary and Slovakia via its territory due to blacklisting of the company by Kiev. Oil is delivered to these countries over the Druzhba oil pipeline passing through the territory of Ukraine.

Szijjarto said such Ukraine's actions are considered unfriendly and this issue will be put forward on July 22 at the EU Council's meeting at the foreign ministers level.