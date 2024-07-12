Turkey discussing new grain corridor with Russia, Ukraine — Erdogan

ANKARA, July 12. /TASS/. Talks are underway with leaders of Russia and Ukraine on the issue of restoring Black Sea grain agreements but there have been no results yet, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters after the return from the NATO summit.

"We suggest opening the grain corridor again and are now holding talks on that with Russia and with Ukraine. We have not yet received any results on this issue. My last meeting with Russian President Mr. Vladimir Putin was dedicated to that. We discussed these issues with President of Ukraine Mr. Vladimir Zelensky at the NATO summit. We want to work on the grain corridor with the Ukrainian side also. We hope we will start using this corridor again," Erdogan said, cited by the Anadolu agency.

Turkey "made fair steps within the framework of the Black Sea grain initiative" while it was in effect, Erdogan said. "We met requirements of Russia and Ukraine. This referred to supplies to the West, to Africa, and that Turkey received something. We made efforts to fulfill it to the extent we were able to do. We now offer to open the grain corridor again," he added.