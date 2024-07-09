Russia ready to make significant contribution to global food security — PM Mishustin

EKATERINBURG, July 9. /TASS/. Russia is ready to increase supplies of fertilizers and everything necessary for food security in the countries of Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday.

"We are ready to make a significant contribution to food security. Not just our own, but the world's. We are open to increasing supplies of everything our colleagues in Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America need - from fertilizers and agricultural machinery to food processing equipment and biotechnologies," he said.

Mishustin also added that Russia intends to develop international cooperation and is open to cooperation with all those who are ready for honest dialog. "We intend to continue our active participation in forming the broadest possible international economic cooperation. We are open to everyone who is committed to cooperation based on the principles of mutual trust, respect, and consideration of each other’s interests," he said.

Mishustin drew attention to the words of Russian President Vladimir Putin about his readiness to establish comprehensive technological and industrial partnerships with interested states on equal terms. The Prime Minister called strengthening ties with friendly economies a key priority. "There is a striking example -significant progress in strengthening integration in the Union State of Russia and Belarus. Mutual trade turnover has set another record. There are plans to open a number of joint production facilities in high-tech areas," he said.