Trade turnover between Russia, Turkey in 1H remains at last year’s level — Novak

ASTANA, July 3. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and Turkey in the first half of 2024 remained roughly at last year’s level of around $28 bln, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"Regarding Turkey, for example, according to preliminary figures, 6M trade turnover remained roughly at last year’s level, down only by 1%, of around $28 bln," he said.

A meeting between the two countries’ presidents, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, took place not long ago, Novak noted, adding that heads of state discussed expansion of economic cooperation, lowering of trade barriers in the customs area and expansion of the use of national currencies in particular.

Supplies of agriculture products, gas, oil and petroleum products and the Akkuyu NPP construction were also among issues discussed at the talks.