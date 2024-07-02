China supports full cycle of electric cars production — Ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. China is now able to support the full cycle of electric cars production, China’s Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told TASS in an interview.

"China has recently completed the process of establishing the full-fledged sectoral system for manufacturing of vehicles on alternative energy sources, comprising the full cycle of production and supplies of auto parts typical for any kind of vehicles," the Ambassador said. "The system was created for supplies of batteries, electronic control units, electric drives, electronics and software specific for vehicles on alternative energy sources, and the system was established for the associated infrastructure and services of recharging, replacement and disposal of batteries," Zhang noted.

Established production and supply chains support "the competitive advantage of the Chinese sector of manufacturing of cars on new energy sources," the diplomat added.