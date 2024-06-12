Moscow Exchange not to trade euro, US dollar since June 13

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. The Moscow Exchange will not trade the dollar and the euro starting on June 13, 2024, due to imposition of restrictive measures by the US. In particular, the Moscow Exchange will trade currency and precious metals via all available instruments, with the exception of currency pairs that include the US dollar and the euro.

These changes will cover the stock market, the currency market, and the standardized derivatives market; the futures market will operate as usual.

The Moscow Exchange also announced that it will continue to provide its clients with an access to all exchange segments amid the new conditions.

"The Moscow Exchange Group has all necessary instruments to ensure continued trading amid increased volatility, including discrete auctions and the mechanism for prompt change of risk parameters," the Exchange said.