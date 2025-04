MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Brent oil futures with delivery in June 2025 plunged below $59 a barrel for the first time since February 4, 2021, according to trading data.

Brent prices lost 4.54% to $58.82 a barrel.

WTI oil futures with the settlement in May 2025 dropped by 2.21% to $55.82 per barrel.