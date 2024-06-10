Knauf asset transfer deal includes reverse option — official

ST. PETERSBURG, June 10. /TASS/. The deal on the transfer of assets held by the world’s largest building materials producer Knauf in Russia to the local management anticipates a reverse option within two years, Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Viktor Evtukhov told reporters.

"Knauf is transferring the asset to the local management with an option, that is, the right to purchase back within two years. This will be presented to the commission now," Evtukhov said.

The decision will be hopefully made this month, he added.

Germany’s Knauf said earlier that it intends to transfer the Russian business to the local management.