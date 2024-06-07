Russia building up new approach to cooperation in Africa — Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Russia is building up a new approach to cooperation with African countries that differs from the one effective in the USSR, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the RBC news outlet on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The Soviet Union - it was an absolutely different system that could afford to give plenty of loans without consequences for the economy. We are not so rich and we have problems on our own that we need to solve," Peskov noted.

"A new framework for cooperation are needed," he stressed. "The new framework based on mutual benefit, mutual respect, and consideration of mutual concerns. The new regime of integration processes," Peskov added.