Oil demand to rise up to 115 mln barrels per day by 2030 — Novak

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Russia does not rule out a strong growth of oil demand by 2030, even to the levels close to 110-115 mln barrels per day, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"In the future, even by 2030, within six years, today’s 102 mln barrels per day may turn into 110 and 115 mln barrels per day because petrochemical industry is developing, the number of flights is on the rise," he said.

