Severstal expects to sign contract for wind turbine powers

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Severstal expects that its subsidiary Severstal Northern Towers will be able to sign a contract with Forward Energo company with assistance of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade and become the main supplier of towers for wind turbines, CEO of the Russian mining and metals company Alexander Shevelev told TASS in an interview before the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"Considering the special investment contract made with Forward Energo for localization of wind turbines manufacturing, with the requirement to maximized use of Russian towers present within its framework, as we understand, all the preconditions are in place to use exactly our company as such supplier. We therefore expect to sign a contract with Forward Energo as early as in the near time with the support of the Ministry of Industry and Trade and become the main supplier of towers on a long-term basis," the chief executive said.

