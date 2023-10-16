Mir payment cards can be used throughout Venezuela through Central Bank terminals

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russian Mir payment cards can be used throughout Venezuela, but for now only through Bank of Venezuela terminals, President of the Central Bank of Venezuela Jose Ortega Sanchez said on the sidelines of a high-level intergovernmental commission.

"Yes, but with restrictions," he said, answering a question regarding the operation of Mir payment cards throughout the country. "For now, cards can only be used in the terminals of the Bank of Venezuela, and we strive to ensure that these terminals are located in tourist areas," he added.

"As the project develops, the payment cards will be used throughout Venezuela, in every corner of it," he noted.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced earlier Russia's Mir payment system started working in Venezuela with 81,000 payment terminals. "The Mir card is now working on the territory of Venezuela with more than 80,000 terminals," he said.

According to Novak, the volume of bilateral trade between Russia and Venezuela has increased by 77% over the past five years. The possibility of establishing a Russian-Venezuelan business council is being considered to strengthen cooperation between business circles and promote business initiatives, the Deputy Prime Minister said.

Russia and Venezuela are also gaining experience in the pharmaceutical industry and healthcare cooperation, fertilizers, automotive equipment and pharmaceuticals are being supplied, Novak added. "Eleven Russian medicines and vaccines have been registered in Venezuela since 2020, with over 32 mln doses delivered," he added.