Dollar exchange rate down below 97 rubles on Moscow Exchange, euro below 103 rubles

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. The dollar exchange rate fell below 97 rubles as currency trading opened on Moscow Exchange, the euro exchange rate decreased below 103 rubles for the first time since September 29, while the yuan went down below 13.5 rubles first since October 2, according to trading data.

As of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time the dollar exchange rate was down by 3.74% at 96.45 rubles, the yuan was down by 2.04% at 13.429 rubles. As of 7:01 a.m. the euro was down by 3.66% at 102.59 rubles.

As of 7:15 a.m. the dollar was down by 3.17% at 97.02 rubles, the euro was down by 3.07% at 103.2225 rubles, while the yuan was down by 3.1% at 13.283 rubles.