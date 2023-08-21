Gas price in Europe up to $480 per 1,000 cubic meters

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. The price of gas in Europe rose to almost $480 per thousand cubic meters during early stock trading on Monday amid possible strikes at Australian liquefied natural gas facilities in September, according to London’s ICE. The gas price has increased by around 16% in total since the start of trading.

September futures at the TTF hub in the Netherlands went up to $478 per thousand cubic meters, or to 42.5 euro per MWh (on the basis of the current euro exchange rate against the dollar, prices at ICE are in euro per MWh).

Reuters said on Sunday that Unions at Woodside Energy Group's North West Shelf offshore gas platforms announced plans on August 20 to strike as early as September 2.