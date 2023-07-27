Russian gas companies ready to supply LNG, build gas infrastructure in Africa

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. Russian gas companies are ready to participate in projects on supply of LNG and on construction of gas infrastructure in Africa, Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov said in an interview with TASS on the eve of the Russia-Africa summit.

"Russian gas companies express readiness to participate in projects regarding both supplies of LNG and construction of gas infrastructure," he said.

In the oil sector Russian companies together with African partners have prerequisites for engaging in geological exploration, development of fields, localization of technologies, the minister added.

The second Russia-Africa summit is scheduled to take place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on July 27-28, with an economic and humanitarian forum to be held concurrently. This time, same as in 2019 when the first such summit was held, the motto is ‘For Peace, Security, and Development’. Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the event. TASS is the photo hosting agency and information partner of the summit and the forum, and it also holds the second Russia-Africa media forum.