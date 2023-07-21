Russian State Duma passes bill on adjusting fuel damper from September till 2026

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Russia’s State Duma (lower house of parliament) has passed in the third, final reading the government’s amendments to adjustment of the fuel damper suggesting a reduction of payments to oil producers on it by 50% starting September 1 until the end of 2026. Respective norms were framed as amendments for the second reading of the bill on implementation of certain provisions of the focal point of Russia's tax policy.

The document suggests adjustment of the damper mechanism as payments on the damper will be cut by 50% starting September 1, 2023 until December 31, 2026 both on gasoline and on diesel fuel.

Earlier reports said that the damper’s adjustment will permit reducing payments to oil producers in half, which will save around 30 bln rubles ($332 mln) worth of budget funds each month.