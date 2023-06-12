First Russian robo-trucks to start freight transportation — Transport Ministry

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. First Russian self-driving trucks produced by Kamaz company will start haulage over the M-11 highway linking Moscow and St. Petersburg on June 14, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Transport told reporters.

"On June 14, Kamaz self-driving trucks will start carrying commercial freight from St. Petersburg to Moscow as part of the Self-Driving Logistical Corridors project. The top carriers are taking part in the project: PEC, Globaltruck, and Gazpromneft-Supply. The driverless delivery of goods is being practiced within the framework of the experimental legal regime program on the M-11 Neva highway," the ministry said.

National carriers will be the world’s first ones to carry goods by self-driving trucks in interaction with the "smart road" services. Kamaz is the only company so far that has completed all the procedures and passed the assessment of conformance to safety requirements, the ministry informed.