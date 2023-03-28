Russian goods to be sold in Cuba through special Russian trade house — business ombudsman

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. Russian food, household detergents and other household wares will be sold in Cuba through a special Russian trade house, Russian Presidential Commissioner for Entrepreneurs' Rights, Chairman of the Russia-Cuba business council Boris Titov told reporters on Tuesday. The Cuban side’s prior consent has been received, he added.

"Russian household goods will be sold in Cuba through a special Russian trade house," he said at a meeting with the Cuban ambassador to Russia Julio Garmendia Pena, noting that one of such projects is the creation of "the so-called Rosmarket," a joint venture with Cuba’s state corporation CIMEX.

"Many Russian producers are interested in promoting their products in Cuba," Titov said. "We expect the new trade house to become a single wholesale importer of products and to independently set prices on the retail market in the country. The issue is about the usual range of supermarket products - food products, household detergents and so on," he explained.

The prior consent has been received from the Cuban side, the ombudsman said, adding that the Russian side still expects the official signing of the contract. A contract with particular parameters present will allow solving challenging issues related to logistics, such as transportation of Russian goods and its insurance, he noted.

Tourism is another area for bilateral cooperation, Titov said. "The flow of Russian tourists to Cuba is gradually recovering, and we are currently considering the issue of creating a separate hotel for guests from our country," he said. "The financing of such projects is possible using the fund at the Finance Ministry, a special account in fact, which appeared as a result of cross charge with the Cuban side," the official added.