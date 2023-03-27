Delo, Shandong Port Group to create joint venture — company

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Delo Group and China’s Shandong Port Group have agreed to create a joint venture to implement transportation and logistical projects in Russia and China, the Russian holding said on Monday.

"Delo Group of Companies and Shandong Port Group (SPG) agreed to create a joint venture company (JV) that will deal with implementation of transportation and logistics products in Russia and China," the company informed.

The joint venture will be established for the purpose of making end-to-end logistical products based on assets of the parties and modern IT solutions, Delo said. Initiatives will also be considered in the sphere of warehousing logistics in Vladivostok Free Port.