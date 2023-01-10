List of suppliers of Russian fish products to Saudi Arabia expands to 13 entities

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia has permitted one Russian crab production vessel to deliver products to the country, thus expanding the list of fish product suppliers to the country to 13 companies, the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Saudi Food and Drug Authority has expanded the list of approved Russian companies by granting the right of access to the domestic market to a vessel producing crab," the statement said.

According to the regulator, 13 Russian enterprises and vessels are on the list of entities permitted to supply processed fish products to the kingdom as of today.

The watchdog will also continue working on expanding the list of entities having the right to export to Saudi Arabia, according to the statement.