Sber to clean up in December, 2022 overall — top manager

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. December will bring "good profits" for Sber, just as the year of 2022 as a whole, First Deputy CEO Alexander Vedyakhin told reporters on Monday.

"I am confident Sberbank will earn good profits in December. We will announce the annual results in January but you can probably estimate on your own that Sber will show very sound profits as of 2022 year-end," the top manager said.

Sberbank earlier became the first Russian bank to return to disclosing its financial statements in November 2022. The bank’s net profits gained 22.7% year-on-year and stood at 124.7 bln rubles ($1.8 bln() in November 2022 yet plummeted 84.8% annually to 174.8 bln rubles ($2.5 bln) within eleven months of this year.