Surge in Russian business’ interest in India should be actualized, says envoy

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Russian businessmen are demonstrating a spike in interest in India, while Indian companies are reciprocating by trying to enter the Russian market, Russian ambassador to India Denis Alipov told a forum on Thursday, adding that this mutual interest should be put into practice.

"We are witnessing a surge of interest from Russian businessmen in India, and what is particularly important, across the entire spectrum - from large to small. We also see interest on the part of Indian business in Russia. It is important now to put this interest into practice," he said.

The diplomat noted the particular role of regions in the expansion of respective economic cooperation. "Moscow is an absolute leader in this respect. It offers cutting-edge solutions in the area of digitalization, e-commerce, urban infrastructure development, information and communication technologies, medicine, and tourism to our Indian partners," he said, noting that "St. Petersburg, Mordovia, Ryazan, Perm, Novgorod, Novosibirsk, Kaliningrad, Murmansk, Chelyabinsk, and Astrakhan all closely follow Moscow.".