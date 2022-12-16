CPC plans to ship about 57 mln metric tons for export in 2022 — CEO

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. The Caspian Pipeline Consortium plans to make export shipments of about 57 mln metric tons of oil from the marine terminal near Novorossiysk, CEO Nikolay Gorban said in his address in the Panorama CPC corporate magazine.

"The outgoing year turned out to be complicated, in its own way a test for our close-knit team. It is gratifying to note that both people and facilities of the oil pipeline system have passed various tests with honor," the chief executive said, cited by the magazine.

Crude oil shipments in 2022 may therefore decline by about 6% against last year.

"In very difficult conditions, our team managed to ensure the pumping and shipment of about 57 million tons of oil for export. In addition, 2022 was the "first launch year" in the context of the implementation of the Debottlenecking Program," the chief executive added.

The CPC is a pipeline system linking oilfields in Kazakhstan with a terminal on the Black Sea, where oil is loaded into tankers for shipments to international markets.