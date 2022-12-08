Russian stocks move to negative territory

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up at the beginning of the main session on Moscow Exchange on Thursday, though later it moved to the negative territory, according to trading data.

As of 10:24 am Moscow time, the MOEX Index was down by 0.07% at 2,191.37 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index was down by 0.15% at 1,097.28 points. As trading opened the MOEX gained 0.15% to 2,196.17 points, while the RTS rose by 0.19% to 1,101.06 points.

As of 10:27 am, the dollar was up by 0.26% at 62.91 rubles, while the euro was down by 0.03% at 66.06 rubles.