{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
ARCTIC TODAY

Arctic as unmasking alternate reality. TASS correspondent's travel journal

Sergey Rybakov crossed the Barents and Kara seas with the North Pole-41 expedition

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS Correspondent Sergey Rybakov/. Until the recent voyage, I shared the typical cliches "icy desert", "harsh land", "white mist" to describe the Arctic. The main conclusion I've made is that everyone has a different Arctic. What makes people leave home and travel thousands kilometers from friends and families to the place, where there seems to be nothing but ice and snow? I was curious to find an answer to this question. Together with the North Pole-41 expedition I have crossed the Barents and Kara seas, the high-latitude Arctic ice.

Special people

Those who live and work in the Arctic are simple people. They practically never use anything but first names - not at all for a lack of manners. This strikes in the beginning, but on second thought, just imagine: the North Pole ice-resistant self-propelled platform must remain on its own, frozen into an ice floe of six by six kilometers, for a year to have experts collect scientific data from what is practically terra incognita. In such conditions, relations between people simply cannot remain formal. This is a test, to an extent. However, experienced travelers say not all manage to pass this test.

"All the fuss fades away, and you become as if slightly different, you become a real you. Social games are out of question, people here show what they are, and this becomes very clear. If you could stay here for longer, say for a couple of months, you would've noticed it. The Arctic is an alternate reality, where all masks fall off," leader of the expedition's biological studies Olga Zimina told me.

Those, who do not fit, are rare, they do not stay for long, she added. On the opposite, those who get absorbed, decide to stay somewhere on Spitsbergen and can't live without traveling across the Arctic. Olga has been exploring the Arctic for 15 years. Every time, she gets excited as if it's her first voyage. This, she said, is a chance to have real life and to appreciate its small treatments.

"When we were sailing past Novaya Zemlya, for everyone onboard it was an event. You may ask - what's so special there? A foggy coast… And still - here's everyone, standing, watching. Or, say, in summer, in an expedition all of a sudden there's a flower on a hill - you make pictures from all the sides, and watch not to step on it. The rich nature in the south is like tropical beauty compared to Spitsbergen. I, however, love this atmosphere of minimalism," she said.

Arctic in my blood

The expedition's leader, Kirill Filchuk, said being in the Arctic latitudes is nothing special: he was born and grew up in a small town north of the Arctic Circle. To him, many things, which are weird for a newcomer (like the polar night), are only natural.

"We could leave the house, put on the skis, and in 30 minutes here you are amid the tundra, and in another half an hour - on the Barents Sea shore. As time was going by, I realized I wanted this life to go on, and thus this desire has transformed into my occupation," he said.

Kirill's wife and twin sons are on the mainland. Being away from the family for a long time is a problem, he said, but that long time apart finishes with a top-happy reunion. Like the Arctic nature, Kirill is always balanced, strong and resolute.

"These are people with steel nerves. They've lived though many hardships. To us, the youth, they are a great example - discretion in any situation. I can't imagine what can make Kirill go mad. Even if everything fails, he will remain balanced," leader of the expedition's ice qualities group Ivan Svistunov said.

Kirill does not agree he's got steel nerves. In fact, every polar explorer has inherited from predecessors a genuine Soviet-time modesty. Nobody will ever complain about a hard or dangerous job. They are sure it is just the job - even if they have been on the edge of doom.

Two shifts to chocolate

"Two more shifts to a chocolate bar" was a phrase I overheard at lunch. On the platform, food stock is measured in tons. The stock is composed to offer a sufficient balance of vitamins and micronutrients to every expedition member. Chocolate bars are served one or twice a week, after lunch. With time, these bars become of special value for the sweet tooth.

At the platform, everyone is sure: if you lack anything, others will share it with you. The philosophy is elementary: you need help - get it, need something - here it is.

"The Arctic does not like bad people. It spits out bad people, and they never return," said an ice researcher, Evgeny Grishin, of the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute (AARI, St. Petersburg).

Life line

Any life is of special value in the Arctic. We step on ice accompanied by a security specialist, or, in other words, a huntsman. His task is to protect the people from polar bears and the polar bears from people. He has three types of ammunition: signal, pellets and 12-gauge ammo. However, his tactics follows what Sun Tzu said: "The greatest victory is that which requires no battle." Thus, the trick is to notice the bear as early as possible. While we were standing on ice, I could hear a helicopter. I can barely see the tiny dot on the ice-white background. How to see a bear here?

"When a person looks into the distance, he sees the horizon line. That is, the earth surface, and in our case it's ice, and the sky. On this line, there are objects that move: ships, planes, bears. They can be almost noticed. Thus, if you saw it, you win," the expedition's security specialist, Andrey Chugunov, said.

The helicopter from accompanying us Akademik Tryoshnikov RSV, completed another technical task and flew away. Now that it's gone, the most "moving" subject on ice is the chief assistant to our huntsmen - Buran, a dog.

No can will travel to Arctic

People and dogs have special relations in the Arctic. Whenever on ice, I came to understand why it is so. It is rather complicated to imagine a cat or any other living creature in the Arctic, while a dog is a reliable friend and devoted assistant, ready to jump out of a warm house to be next to a human.

I talk to an ice researcher, Leonid Panov, and learn practically the entire life line of Buran, and then of Dik and of Dina - the ancestors of the pack at the Baranov (scientific station), as well as the lives of their offspring. Leonid spoke about them with the respect comparable with respect when speaking about people.

"At North Pole-37, we saw only one bear, and Dina, since she had cubs then, took a fighting pose. Dik hid somewhere, not to be seen or heard. He was about 12 or 18 months by then - a teenager, you know," Leonid said. To him Buran is almost like a cousin's grandson.

"A dog is a friend, a soulmate, a family member, a team member. I own two dogs," Leonid said with a smile.

See the stick? South is there

Time in the Arctic exists in minds, and only clock hands say it is morning and the ice camp will open in an hour and a half.

Traditionally, a weather forecast opens every morning. By now, a weather tower has been installed. It is morning, but the sun is setting. It seems to be lying in the snow. For the Arctic, it's great weather. I look to, I believe, the north - that's what the sun position prompts to me. However, I can't get rid of the feeling something is strange. The atmosphere studies' leader Denis Rize explains the sun sets here in the south. To make it clear, he points to a spade and an iron rod behind it.

"See the stick? South is there," he told me.

Denis represents the younger generation. Shortly before graduating school, he visited the Meteorology University and since then the dream was to become a meteorologist - the occupation seemed to him rare and romantic. He wanted to work in the Antarctica, and focused on it in the final paper.

"As soon as I received the certificate, I rushed to AARI. I say: I have a bachelor's degree - take me to the Antarctica. I was told the vessel had just left - come next year. I leave the office, and somebody in the corridor rushed into me, saying - Go to the High-Latitude Arctic Expedition Department. They sail to the Arctic, not to Antarctica. There, I was asked - to Cape Baranov for six months, for the winter, will you go? Sure, I will! The first time is wrapped in the romantic fleur - nothing was uninteresting. What mattered is - they take me! I could barely believe it, was afraid it was a joke," Denis said.

At first, he said, it was tough. He came to Cape Baranov during the polar night. Cold, blind, bears, and some strange people. Very soon, those strange people became close, and the frost and bears grew into nothing special. "This is what your polar life style is about now," Denis said joking.

Coming back

No expeditions are alike, Nikita Kusse-Tyuz said. Everything may be different: the vessel or the location, the term, the scale, the tasks, the participants. This is how the Arctic life is romantic, he added.

"I haven't tried to explain it to myself. Well, I have, but as the attempts failed, I gave up the idea. In different times, those may be different things. At first, I enjoyed going to new places, to be involved in something, which is impossible elsewhere. It was something unusual, and it attracted," Nikita said.

Big understanding of the Arctic comes when you return. For example, the habit of seeing the line, which the huntsman spoke about. But it's nowhere to be seen in the city. At first, you get lost, even experienced people say so. Those who were on long trips, face another problem - "color starvation." It takes quite a time to have eyes get used to color varieties. Social adaptation also takes time.

"Life changes at once. Here, you live clearly - to get up, to eat, to sleep. Even the shifts - they come in clear order. When at home, you are free, and sometimes it's tough to get tuned, and moral adaptation takes time and effort. Whenever in the city, you feel an endless desire to return, to be here, in the Arctic, with friends, to live through everything once again. This is probably what it is to be a polar explorer," Evgeny Grishin said.

Yet another time

I can understand him. Even I have that desire. Noteworthy, it's not just about the scenic Arctic nature.

"It's about some inspiration in seeing the world. Take this snow purity - you absorb it, and, when back, you still feel it for very long," said Ivan Svistunov.

His responsibility is engineering, and he's far from mysticism. Thus, his opinion is quite convincing. It's impossible not to believe him - all polar explorers are filled with this energy to the very top - for each one this occupation is above all, and they return to the Arctic again and again.

"Every expedition remains in memories as something unusual, as some new experience. At some point, all this will be over, and I will not have new expeditions. If I live to a big age, I will have only memories," the North Pole-41 expedition's leading expert in hydro-chemistry Ivan Gangnus told TASS in conclusion.

EU reaches agreement on $60/bbl cap for Russian oil
Poland was the only EU country blocking the oil price cap before, demanding to set it lower.
Read more
Ukrainian crisis was sparked by West’s disregard for neo-Nazis’ crimes — envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that Western countries participating in Sunday’s UN Security Council meeting had "failed to offer a word of compassion to Donbass residents"
Read more
UN unable to create conditions for Russian delegation’s arrival to Geneva event - diplomat
This is a response from the UN secretary general, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Turkey reveals prospects for passage of Russian warships through Bosphorus and Dardanelles
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed that Turkey has been unhesitatingly complying with the Montreux Convention to this day
Read more
Moscow-Kiev talks to begin at 12:00 Moscow time — envoy
According to Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky, the Ukrainian delegation was late due to complicated logistics
Read more
Ukrainian military shells nine settlements in past 24 hours — LPR mission
The attacks destroyed a home in the town of Pervomaisk, the mission added
Read more
Israel’s prime minister offers Putin mediation on Ukraine — Kremlin
The phone conversation was held at Israel’s initiative
Read more
Russian troops welcomed with flags in Ukraine’s Melitopol
The Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Lukashenko says Putin promises he would regard attack on Belarus as attack on Russia
The Belarusian leader pointed out that NATO was quickly building up forces on the border with Belarus in Poland and in the Baltic countries
Read more
Residential building in Kiev hit by air defense missile - Russian Defense Ministry source
According to the source, following the loss of the Gostomel airstrip, the Ukrainian military relocated three Buk-M1 launchers in order to reinforce the defense of the Zhulyany airport
Read more
Russian diplomat urges G7 countries to assess global damage they caused in past 25 years
These countries created damage "on several continents," Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
Lavrov tells Cavusoglu Moscow is ready for settlement of Ukraine crisis - Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Minister briefs Turkish top diplomat on Russia’s operation in Donbass
Read more
Russia takes control of Zaporozhskaya nuclear power plant, says defense ministry
The workers of the power plant continue servicing facilities
Read more
Ukrainian garrison at Snake Island surrenders to Russian Armed Forces — Defense Ministry
82 Ukrainian servicemen laid down their weapons and voluntarily surrendered to the Russian Armed Forces
Read more
Russian delegation arrives in Belarus for talks with Ukrainians
Russian delegation is ready to start talks with Ukraine in Gomel, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says
Read more
France to boost military assistance to Ukraine, toughen anti-Russian sanctions
French President Emmanuel Macron is determined to take "measures to freeze financial assets" of Russian public figures on the national level
Read more
European Union closes airspace to Russia — document
However, the competent authorities may authorize an aircraft to land in, take off from, or overfly for humanitarian purposes or for any other purpose consistent with the objectives of this regulation
Read more
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Read more
Ukraine’s boats attack ships evacuating Ukrainian troops who surrendered on Snake Island
Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov added that the boats could have been directed by US drones
Read more
Kiev mayor says Ukrainian capital is encircled
Vitaly Klitschko admitted that the capital’s authorities were not in full control of volunteer battalions of territorial defense, who had been provided with weapons
Read more
Press review: Why Putin put nuke forces on high alert and liberation of Donbass continues
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, February 28th
Read more
FSB prevents terrorist attack in Russian Kaluga Region
It was plotted by order of the Islamic State terrorist organization
Read more
Ukrainian troops use Grad systems to shell settlement in LPR
20 missiles were fired
Read more
Western policy of sanctions leads to "third world war" - Lukashenko
He stressed that Belarusian high-tech enterprises might help Russia obtain substitutes for Western and Asian microchips
Read more
Russia still has friends in world — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova said in an interview with the Vecher (Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov program on the Rossiya-1
Read more
Russian Forces carry out precision missile strike on Ukrainian military infrastructure
Russian Armed Forces destroyed over 800 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects
Read more
Ukraine suggested Gomel as venue for talks with Russia, Kremlin says
Russia will not suspend the military operation in Ukraine during the talks with the Ukrainian side, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
West was covering up crimes of Kiev regime that led to Ukraine’s tragedy, Lavrov says
"During this entire period, the population of DPR and LPR was subjected to abuse, perennial shelling on the part of the Kiev regime that openly adopted a course towards Russophobia and genocide," the Russian top diplomat noted
Read more
Beijing says Russia doesn’t need China’s military support in Ukraine operation
The Chinese diplomat noted that Beijing’s position on this issue differs from the views of the American leadership
Read more
President Lukashenko rules out nuclear weapons in Belarus
According to a report by BelTA, Lukashenko dismissed such speculations as "fakes"
Read more
Biden says alternative to sanctions against Russia would be Third World War
"Russia will pay a serious price for this short term and long term, particularly long term," the US leader stressed
Read more
Russia ready to show what true de-communization means for Ukraine - Putin
Present-day Ukraine was wholly created by Communist Russia, Putin said
Read more
Russian army’s main clashes in Ukraine are with neo-Nazis - Putin
Russian President stressed that the Ukrainian nationalists were playing the role of the army’s ‘blocking detachments’
Read more
Russia, Ukraine should develop roadmap and reach common position - Russian official
According to Vladimir Medinsky, aide to the Russian President, Russia’s delegation had left for the Gomel region to hold talks with the Ukrainian side
Read more
Russia-Ukraine talks to begin on Monday morning — source
The reason is the Ukrainian delegation’s logistics, the source said
Read more
Press review: Putin launches operation to denazify Ukraine and its economic implications
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 25th
Read more
Western nations agree to disconnect Russian banks from SWIFT
The United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France and the European Commission agreed to impose new "tough financial sanctions" on Russia
Read more
Russia may nationalize property of US, EU citizens in response to sanctions - Medvedev
He noted that Russia is being threatened with arrests of assets of Russian citizens and companies abroad - "just like that, without any sanctions," "in a carpet fashion," "out of spite"
Read more
Southern Kurils occupied by Russia, Japanese Foreign Ministry official claims
The Japanese authorities have been refraining from the term "occupation" in the recent years, instead preferring to say that "these islands are covered by the Japanese sovereignty"
Read more
Kiev regime’s leaders to be inevitably punished - Russian Defense Ministry
The civilian population is not at risk, the Defense Ministry said
Read more
Russia capable of taking measures to mitigate damage from sanctions - Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia "has every possibility and potential to do that"
Read more
Kiev delegation arrives at Belarusian border to negotiate with Russia — president’s office
"The key issue of the talks is an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of troops from Ukraine," the statement reads
Read more
85% of Serbians will always support Russia whatever may happen - President Vucic
Serbia has always supported Ukraine’s integrity, Serbian President said
Read more
It would be US ‘golden dream’ to have nuclear weapons in Ukraine — diplomat
Maria Zakharova recalled that Italy and many other countries possess the US nuclear weapons but do not have access to them
Read more
Russian aviation gains air superiority over entire Ukraine — Defense Ministry
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov underscored that "since the beginning of the operation, Russian Armed Forces hit 1,114 objects of Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Putin orders "special service regime" in Russia’s deterrence force
Russian President stressed that the Western countries were also taking unfriendly actions against Russia in the economic sphere
Read more
Zelensky accepts Putin’s proposal, ready for peace talks
According to his press secretary Sergey Nikoforov, consultations are underway about the place and time of the negotiations
Read more
Surrendered Ukrainian troops confirm Kiev’s plans of massive offensive in Donbass — DPR
The Russian special operation was very timely, Deputy Head of the DPR People’s Militia Eduard Basurin noted
Read more
Bank of Russia increases key rate by 10.5 pp to 20%
External conditions for the Russian economy have drastically changed, the regulator noted
Read more
Zelensky hastily fled Kiev, Russian State Duma Speaker claims
"He fled to Lvov with his entourage, where he and his assistance were provided with accommodation," the speaker said
Read more
Russia-EU contacts not officially severed - diplomat
On Friday, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe decided to suspend Russia from its rights of representation in the Committee of Ministers and in the PACE
Read more