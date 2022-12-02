Uzbekistan interested in creating gas union with Russia, Kazakhstan — Novak

SAMARKAND, December 2. /TASS/. Uzbekistan is interested in creating a "tripartite gas union" with Russia and Kazakhstan, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Friday.

"We agreed to continue the conversation. We are prepared to expand gas supply to Uzbekistan, as gas consumption in Uzbekistan is increasing and will continue to rise in the foreseeable future. This collaboration on gas supplies has the potential to grow. Technical details will be ironed out soon," Novak said.

When asked if Uzbekistan is interested in establishing a gas union, Novak said, "Of course. We agreed to continue working because there is a demand for greater Russian gas supply to Uzbekistan. We must first resolve technological and commercial difficulties."

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated on November 28 during a meeting with Mikhail Mishustin that during previous negotiations, Russian President Vladimir Putin mentioned the need for a trilateral union involving Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.