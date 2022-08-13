Belarus’ exports to EU reach over $3 bln despite sanctions

MINSK, August 13. /TASS/. Western sanctions have not completely stopped Belarus' trade with the European Union, Belarusian exports have already reached $3 bln in the first half of the year, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said on Saturday in an interview with Belarus-1 TV channel.

According to him, "In the first half of the year, exports to the EU amounted to more than $3 bln."

"Despite the embargo on several Belarusian export items, we still continue to trade with the European Union. At the same time, with some [EU] countries, exports even increased in the first half of the year compared to what it was in the first half of 2021. These include Poland, the Czech Republic, Spain," he said.

He specified that "both private and state-owned companies" continue to cooperate with Belarus. "These are people who have maintained a realistic assessment of the situation," Golovchenko said. "Yes, they are under serious pressure. I call it psychopolitical maneuvers. But, nevertheless, no one is seriously going to break off business relations with us or with their Russian colleagues," he added.