Ukraine has grain stock worth about $10 billion, Zelensky claims

KIEV, July 22. /TASS/. Ukraine has a stock of grain ready for export worth $10 billion, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky claimed Friday.
"About 20 million tonnes of last year’s grain harvest will be exported. This year’s harvest - it is being harvested already - could also be sold. This is income of farmers of the entire agricultural sector and state budget. This is jobs. We already have a present stock of grain worth about $10 billion," Zelensky said in an address, published on his Telegram channel Friday.