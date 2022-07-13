Aeroflot to resume flights to Beijing from July 20

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Aeroflot will resume scheduled flights en route from Moscow to Beijing and back to Moscow from July 20, the Russian air carrier said on Wednesday.

"Aeroflot will resume scheduled flights en route Moscow - Beijing - Moscow from July 20. Flights will be made once per week on Airbus A330 wide-body aircraft," the airline said.

The flight from Moscow to Beijing will complete the route network of Aeroflot, which already includes flights to Shanghai and Guangzhou. Aeroflot also opened sales of tickets from Moscow to Chengdu, with flights to begin on July 22.