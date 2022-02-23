US can sanction any Russian financial institution if needed - Department of State

WASHINGTON, February 24. /TASS/. Any Russian financial institution can be under US sanctions in case of further escalation around Ukraine, spokesperson of the US Department of State Ned Price said on Wednesday.

"With the authorities we have, with the intent we have, no Russian financial institution is safe if the invasion proceeds," the spokesperson said. "We are ready at the press of a button to take action against the two largest financial institutions in Russia. Together these are institutions that hold three quarters of a trillion dollars in assets, $750 bln in assets, half of the total Russian banking system," he said, without naming such institutions.

"There are other measures and moves we have in store and that are ready if Russia continues with this invasion, including export controls, targeted sanctions against oligarchs and elites and other measures," Price added.