MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Power consumption in the United Energy System (UES) of Russia is setting new records for the third day in a row and reached 161.42 GW, the System Operator of the UES of Russia said on Friday.

The prior record set the day before was 159.97 GW.

Power generation equipment to meet maximal loads was put into service as frosts settled, the operator said earlier.