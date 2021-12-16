Feasibility study for pipeline to China via Mongolia to be ready in coming weeks — Putin

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. The feasibility study of the gas pipeline from Russia to China via Mongolia will be ready in coming weeks, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after the Russian-Mongolian talks.

"The project of cross-border pipeline construction over the territory of Mongolia from Russia to China is considered in practice. The work is in progress and it is progressing successfully," Putin said. This gas pipeline "can be the extension of the Russia’s Power of Siberia-2 pipeline," the head of state said.

"The optimal route, length and other parameters have already been determined. The feasibility study is being prepared. I believe it will be ready in broad terms in weeks to come," Putin noted.

The Soyuz-Vostok gas pipeline will pass across the territory of Mongolia and will be the extension of the Power of Siberia-2 gas pipeline. Its export capacity can be more than 1.3 times above the capacity of the Power of Siberia gas pipeline. Construction work under the project can start in 2024.