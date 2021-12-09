Hainan’s Yangpu Port creates online platform to resolve customer issues

HAIKOU, December 9. /TASS/. Yangpu Free Trade Port in Hainan has created a one-stop platform to help cargo supplier companies resolve any arising issues, the Sansha Weishi TV channel reported.

According to the channel, the online platform acts as a one-stop-shop system for businesses operating at the port. This mechanism allows them to report issues to competent authorities. Representatives of companies will be able to track their application’s status in real time.

According to Zhang Hongguang, director of the Yangpu Free Trade Port Development Authority, the platform has greatly accelerated the process of receiving feedback from government authorities, customs and other agencies and is saving a significant amount of time for companies operating in this special economic zone.

Yuan Shengming, manager of Guangzhou Shengzhuang Technology Ltd., told the channel that his company supplies large-size mechanical and electronic equipment from abroad. Previously, the company had to incur significant costs to organize logistics, loading and unloading of goods when passing customs. According to the manager, they reported the problem to the port administration, after which the customs inspection procedure was improved, and the company's costs were reduced.

The turnover of Yangpu Special Customs Zone increased 33.8 times to 27.81 billion yuan (about $4.36 billion at current exchange rates) from January to October this year. In the first ten months of 2020, exports reached 720 million yuan (about $112.86 million), a 60.2-fold year-on-year increase. Imports rose 33.4 times, to 27.09 billion yuan (about $4.25 billion). In the first 11 months of this year, the port registered 402 new traders, a fourfold increase over the same period last year.